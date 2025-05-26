Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.91.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE:INSP opened at $143.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,267,000 after purchasing an additional 759,090 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,486,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

