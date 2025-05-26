Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $41,570.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TNET stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $116.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,204,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 13,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 63,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

