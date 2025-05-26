Insider Buying: True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Bevan Jones acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

True North Copper Price Performance

About True North Copper

(Get Free Report)

True North Copper Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cloncurry project located near Cloncurry, Central Queensland; and Mount Oxide project situated on the north of Mt Isa, Central Queensland, as well as the Bundarra project located in Central Queensland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.