Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,252.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

