IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,459,000 after purchasing an additional 303,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $501.57 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $530.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.69 and a 200-day moving average of $434.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.