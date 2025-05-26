Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$13,668.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 1,200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.39, for a total transaction of C$13,668.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HBM opened at C$12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.52. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$13.94.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.
