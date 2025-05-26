Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$13,668.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 1,200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.39, for a total transaction of C$13,668.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.52. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$13.94.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Featured Stories

