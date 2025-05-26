Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.65 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,147 shares of company stock valued at $182,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

