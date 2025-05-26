Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Stock Holdings Lifted by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.