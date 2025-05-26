GTS Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 272.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after acquiring an additional 750,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

