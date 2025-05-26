GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,645 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,999,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,563,000 after acquiring an additional 564,915 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $41.99 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

