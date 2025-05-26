GTS Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,200 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

SPXS stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

