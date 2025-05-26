GTS Securities LLC Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,864 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,074 shares of company stock worth $8,663,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

