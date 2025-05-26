GTS Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 902,353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Qorvo by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 981,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

