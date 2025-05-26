GTS Securities LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

