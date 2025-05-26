Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,289 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,633,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 333,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

