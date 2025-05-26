Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA – Free Report) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 2.22% of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Price Performance
GHTA stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.
Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Profile
