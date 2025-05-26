GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $299,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE TYL opened at $567.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.50 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,702,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.82.

About Tyler Technologies



Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

