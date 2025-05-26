GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 187,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 5,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,231.97. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $590.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Vital Energy

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.