GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $568,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,023,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,772,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,283,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.13 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day moving average of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

