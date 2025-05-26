GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $550,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 801,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,500,000 after purchasing an additional 544,080 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,890,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

