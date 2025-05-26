GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,008 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $224.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.50. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.81.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

