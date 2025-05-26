GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

