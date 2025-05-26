Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 559,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

