Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Build Bond Innovation ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Build Bond Innovation ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

About Build Bond Innovation ETF

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

