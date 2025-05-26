Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in HUYA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in HUYA by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 225,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HUYA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Up 0.4%

HUYA stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $823.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.81. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,042.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

