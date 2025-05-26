Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 486,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

