Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $53.26 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after acquiring an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,155 shares of company stock worth $19,556,047 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.