Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $372.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.53 and a 200 day moving average of $402.69.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

