Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK):

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $129.00.

5/22/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

5/22/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/22/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/22/2025 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2025 – Deckers Outdoor was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/20/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

4/10/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 20.0%

NYSE:DECK opened at $100.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,723,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,003,000 after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

