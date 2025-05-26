Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF opened at $95.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

