Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NET stock opened at $158.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $59,961,421.52. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,229,840. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,297 shares of company stock valued at $73,906,935. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

