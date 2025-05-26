Capital A Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

