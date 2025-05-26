Capital A Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $689,272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $504.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.72.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.