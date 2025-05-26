Capital A Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.57 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

