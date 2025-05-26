Capital A Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9%

VEEV opened at $233.41 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

