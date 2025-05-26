Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Shares Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000.

Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Performance

TRTY opened at $25.79 on Monday. Cambria Trinity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

