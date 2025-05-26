Brucke Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $789.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.