Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

