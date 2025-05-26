Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,786,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $100.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

