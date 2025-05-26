Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 14,012 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $91,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

