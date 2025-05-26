Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

