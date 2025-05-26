Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after acquiring an additional 273,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $296.74 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.36.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.42.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

