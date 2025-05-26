Armis Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,036.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $962.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

