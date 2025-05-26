American Trust Buys 128 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of REGN opened at $588.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.50 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $592.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.