8,594 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.