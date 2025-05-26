56,836 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Acquired by Financial Advisory Corp

Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

VTWV opened at $131.01 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $734.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

