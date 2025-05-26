1,185 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

