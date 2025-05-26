10,130 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,225,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Dbs Bank cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

