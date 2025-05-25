Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

