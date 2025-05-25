WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

